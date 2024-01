Volunteers Needed For County Point-In-Time Count 01.02.2024

THE COUNTY OF SAN LUIS OBISPO IS STILL SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR THE POINT-IN-TIME COUNT. THE POINT-IN-TIME COUNT IS A BI-ANNUAL CENSUS OF PEOPLE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY, REQUIRED BY THE US DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT.

ABOUT 200 TO 300 VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED FOR THE PIT COUNT. VOLUNTEERS MUST ATTEND A 2-HOUR TRAINING SESSION. TWO SESSIONS ARE IN SAN LUIS OBISPO ON JANUARY 9TH AND THE 11TH, AND ONE VIRTUAL SESSION VIA ZOOM ON JANUARY 13TH. VOLUNTEERS MUST BE SIGNED UP NO LATER THAN FRIDAY, JANUARY 12TH TO ATTEND THE LAST AVAILABLE TRAINING. THE COUNT WILL TAKE PLACE ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 23RD, BEGINNING AT 7:30 AM.