Upcoming Reindeer Run in Paso Benefits Local Charter School 11.30.2023

On Saturday, December 9th, Almond Acres Charter Academy will be hosting a Reindeer Run.

The race will take place at Twin Rivers Ranch in Paso Robles, and will feature a kids’ mile, an open 5k & 10k, and a one-mile family run/walk. School teams are also invited and encouraged to participate.

Check-in for the events begins at 6:30 in the morning. The 5k begins at 8, the 10k at 8:30, the kids’ mile at 10:15, and the family run at 10:30.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletic program at the charter school. Tickets can be found:

https://give.almondacres.com/event/2023-aaca-reindeer-run/e530093