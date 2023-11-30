Street Closure Reminder For Holiday Light Parade 11.30.2023

The Paso Robles Main Street Association in cooperation with the city of Paso Robles and community volunteers presents the 62nd Holiday Light Parade this Saturday at 6 pm.

The light parade brings Santa Claus to downtown Paso Robles. This year’s theme is “All Bright.” The Main Street Association would like to remind businesses that streets near or in front of their businesses will be closed from 2 to 8 pm for the holiday light parade. Towing will begin at 2 pm.

Questions regarding closed streets can be addressed to Susanne from the Main Street Association at (805) 238 – 4103.