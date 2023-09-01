Upcoming Templeton CSD Meeting 9.01.2023

The Templeton Community Services District will be meeting on Tuesday, September 5th at 7 pm at the board meeting room, 206 5th street.

Part of its agenda will be considering the adoption of new development impact fees for Fire and Emergency Services. In March of this year, it was determined that the Templeton fire station was inadequate for the current and future needs of the community.

A master plan for fire station 71 proposes an approximately 5 million dollar expansion of the current fires tation and the purchase of a new front line fire engine.

The proposed revision for the fire capital charges and its funds collected will be used to finance the identified improvements for the fire department, and not for general revenue purposes.