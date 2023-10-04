Update From Caltrans For Paul’s Slide on Highway 1 – 10.04.2023

Caltrans says crews continue to work diligently for seven days a week at Paul’s Slide.

Work is being done to reposition the highway further inland. Caltrans first made a statement about the design in mid-September, which will take advantage of the mountain’s shape to create an additional catchment area separated by concrete barriers and fencing. This will give crews additional room to work in when they clear debris, Caltrans said.

Crews are also designing critical drainage infrastructure at the site, which will be installed over the coming months. The two mile segment on highway 1 continues to remain closed, and there is no estimated reopening date for Paul’s Slide at this time.