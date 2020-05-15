Vacation Plans, Don’t Go To SLO 5.15.2020

San Luis Obispo county is spending up to $9.000 to tell people in the San Joaquin Valley don’t come to San Luis Obispo county. The advertising campaign was launched Monday.

The county is spending money with a San Luis Obispo marketing company that targets Fresno, Bakersfield and Visalia residents. Chuck Davison of Visit SLO Cal says occupancy at local hotels has dropped this spring to 15%.

You may remember the first step taken by Paso Robles city council in the face of the corona virus epidemic was to waive penalties and interest for hotels and short term rentals in the city who were unable to pay their transit occupancy tax, although that TOT was collected when the visitor paid their bill at check in. That action was taken at an urgency meeting on the last Friday of March, just before the transit occupancy tax was due. Steve Gregory and John Hamon have short term rentals, although John Hamon cast the lone dissenting vote against the reprieve for owners of short term rentals.