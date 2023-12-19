Vandenberg Space Force Base Firefly Rocket Launch 12.19.2023

The Vandenberg space force base is targeting tomorrow at around 9:18 in the morning for the launch of a Firefly Aerospace’s rocket.

A release by Firefly space says the “Fly the Lightning” mission will launch a payload rocket in order to demonstrate rapid delivery of on-orbit capabilities for United States warfighters.

The mission’s secondary objective for Firefly is to improve on the work efficiency required by payload missions. The payload itself is a new wideband electronically steerable antenna technology, designed to calibrate sensors on-orbit at a faster rate than traditional on-orbit sensors.

The launch is being observed by members of the US space force tactically responsive space team to inform future missions and the requirements for repeatable on-demand launch capabilities.