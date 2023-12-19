SLO High School Teacher on Admin Leave Amidst Allegations 12.19.2023

Ethan McSwain, a math teacher and former cross country coach of San Luis Obispo high school, was placed on paid administrative leave on December 9th.

The leave is due to allegations of misconduct with students, such as inappropriately sending text messages to a student. District officials say they are investigating the allegations alongside law enforcement.

The San Luis coastal unified school district board of trustees will be meeting tonight, and a review and possible action on employment, dismissal, or discipline of a district employee is a part of its closed session. It is unknown if the employee is McSwain.