Vegetation Fire in Salinas Riverbed on Saturday 06.15.2026

Press Release Vegetation – Salinas Riverbed

A vegetation fire broke out Saturday evening in the Salinas riverbed, south of the Niblick bridge.

Paso Fire says they responded to the fire at about 7:55 pm on June 13th; the fire was burning through thick vegetation in the middle of the riverbed. Due to the recently grazed firebreaks, crews were able to safely access the fire and stop forward progress of the blaze, containing it to less than half an acre. No structures were threatened from the fire.

Both Paso Fire and Cal Fire responded, in total with 38 firefighters involved. The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.