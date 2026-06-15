Virginia Peterson Students Refresh Campus Mural in Honor of America’s 250th – 06.15.2026

06.12.26 Virginia Peterson Students and Staff Refresh Campus Mural in Honor of America’s 250th Anniversary











In honor of America’s 250th Anniversary, students and staff at Virginia Peterson elementary worked on restoring and repainting a large-scale mural on campus.

The mural depicts all 50 states of the US, located at the campus’s recreation area. The faded artwork was fully transformed with vibrant red, white, and blue colors. Students were led by teacher Megan Wortman in the project.

“As communities across the country prepare to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the newly restored mural offers Virginia Peterson students a daily reminder of the nations history, the importance of civic pride, and what can be accomplished when students and staff work together toward a common goal.”