Vegetation Fire Near Camp Roberts 07.05.2022

A vegetation fire burned more than 150 acres near Camp Roberts. As of noon yesterday, that fire was 60% contained. If you traveled highway 101. You may have seen the smoke yesterday.

The fire started in a riverbed near Camp Roberts east Garrison. The cause is still under investigation.

Camp Roberts shut off their power Sunday afternoon because of the blaze. It was restored yesterday to the main Garrison, but still off at the east Garrison, where the fire started.

No people or structures have been harmed by the fire.