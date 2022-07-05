Four Fires in the Salinas Riverbed 07.05.2022

Paso Robles fire department responded Saturday morning to four fires in the Salinas riverbed.

The first was reported around 9 Saturday morning near the waste water treatment plant off Sulfur Springs road. When they arrived, fire fighters discovered a second fire. A third was found at 9:39 south of the wastewater treatment plant.

Because of the recent goat grazing reducing the vegetation, the fires remained small. All three fires were controlled by 12:38. They consumed about one half acre.

A fourth fire was reported in the riverbed along North River road just south of 46 east at 1:39 Saturday afternoon. It was confined to a homeless encampment. It was quickly extinguished by the Paso Robles fire department.

All four fires were suspicious in nature and remain under investigation.