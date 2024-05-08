Vehicle Crashes Into Restaurant in Paso Robles 5.08.2024

Yesterday afternoon, Paso Robles police officers responded to a traffic collision report at 1313 Park street.

Officers discovered that a black mercedes-benz had crashed into the front of Thomas Hill Organics Bistro and Wine Bar in downtown Paso Robles.

Officers contacted the driver, who claimed to mistake his vehicle’s brake pedal for the its gas pedal.

The driver was evaluated by officers on the scene, and he was not found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the collision.

No injuries were reported.