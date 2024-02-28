Vehicle vs Pedestrian Incident in Paso Robles 02.28.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement of a vehicle vs pedestrian incident that occurred Monday night at around 6:40 pm.

CHP says that the driver of a 2005 nissan sedan was traveling northbound on the 101, just south of the 46 east. The report says a pedestrian, 40-year-old Joshua Parker of Paso Robles, was in the lanes of traffic, and was struck by the nissan’s driver, 23-year-old Edgar Gonzalez of Paso Robles.

Parker received major injuries, and was transported via ambulance to the Sierra Vista regional medical center. The passenger to the nissan also sustained minor injuries.

CHP says that alcohol does appear to be a factor in this incident, but Gonzalez, the driver of the vehicle, was not drinking at the time of the collision.