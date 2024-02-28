3 CHP Officers Receive Safety Officer Medal of Valor 02.28.2024

Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside California attorney general Rob Bonta, recognized three California highway patrol officers in Sacramento, commemorating their acts of bravery with the governor’s public safety officer medal of valor.

Officer Aaron Adair of the Santa Ana area was recognized for saving a man from a burning vehicle, suffering severe burns to his hand in the process. Explosions could be heard from the vehicle after Adair freed the driver. Officers Jeremy Welch and Troy Wiltshire were recognized for deliberately maneuvering their patrol car directly in the path of a wrong-way vehicle traveling at high speeds that showed no signs of stopping in Los Angeles county.

Their actions successfully halted the wrong-way vehicles motion, which saved other motorists from injury and potential death.

CHP commissioner Sean Duryee said: “These officers represent the highest standards of courage and dedication in the face of imminent danger.”