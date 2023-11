The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Saturday, November 11th, at 11 am.

The ceremony will include a flyover by Estrella Warbirds, a color guard accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes & Drums, guest speaker Huey Crew Chief Sergeant Leia Larson, the national anthem sung by Opal Lansky, and Quilts of Valor being presented to over a hundred veterans.

The ceremony will be followed by a barbecue at the Kiwanus Club.