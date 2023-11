The Paso Robles district cemetery will be holding a Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday at 11 am.

The event will feature a fly over by the Estrella Warbirds, patriotic music by Cuesta Concord Chorus, and key speaker Robert W. Hager, a World War II Veteran. Closing prayer will be done by John Erwin.

The event will again take place at 11 am this Saturday, 45 Nacimiento Lake drive.