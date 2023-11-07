Veterans Outreach Event at SLO Farmers Market 11.07.2023

The Veterans services office for San Luis Obispo county will be present alongside other vendors at the downtown SLO Farmers’ Market Veterans’ Day Celebration.

The event will be on Broad street between Higuera and Monterey from 6 to 8:30 pm on Thursday, November 9th. The event will have several military organizations, vendor booths for VA resources, and county services. Music will be provided by Marcijean & the Belmont Kings, who specialize in jump blues, swing, rock n roll, and rhythm & blues.

The county invites Veterans and their families to learn about the resources available in San Luis Obispo county, and enjoy food, music, and comradery.