Voices From The Nest 10.05.2020

Do you listen to any podcasts? Have you heard, “Voices from the Nest?”

It’s done by two high school seniors at Templeton high school, Emma Lawrence and Jordyn Galles produce the podcast themselves

Emma and Jordyn are friends, so they feel pretty comfortable sharing the microphone.

Meanwhile, they’re producing podcasts about how coaches are managing with rules on Covid, about casting for upcoming plays at Templeton, and getting ready for college.

“Voices From The Nest” is available for free on Spotify or Apple. Connecting Templeton high school students by podcast.