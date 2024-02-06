Volunteers Needed For Paso Supplemental Sales Tax Committee 02.06.2024

The Paso Robles supplemental sales tax oversight committee is calling for resident volunteers to serve on the committee.

The committee serves two distinct roles: oversight and advice. Oversight is a higher priority role, informing voters whether the voter-approved supplemental sales tax revenues are being spent on community priorities established by the city council. The committee oversees Measures E-12 and J-20.

E-12 was passed in 2012, as a half cent sales tax to fund street repair, maintenance, and rehabilitation projects. J-20 is a 1 cent sales tax that prioritizes spending on fire and emergency services, police services, and street repair.

The committee reviews the latest accounting for each of the ballot measures at regular city council meetings.

Committee terms are for three years, and the application period will be open until all positions are filled.