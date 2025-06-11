Volunteers Still Needed For California Mid-State Fair 6.11.2025

Employment & volunteer opportunities are still available for this year’s California mid-state fair.

The fair is seeking to hire temporary staff in the following categories: admissions, event staff, and stagehands. There are both paid and volunteer positions available.

Volunteer positions are through the Friends of the Fair program, who play essential roles in managing the exhibits program, decorating buildings, and assist guests throughout the 12-day event. Volunteers must contribute 10 hours during a pre-fair workday, and at least one 2-hour shift during the fair itself.

You can visit: midstatefair.com for information on employment and volunteer opportunities.