Wade Horton’s New Job 05.08.2023

San Luis Obispo county supervisors do not meet today. They have a meeting next Tuesday.

But we do know, San Luis Obispo county administrative officer Wade Horton is going to become assistant county administrator in Santa Barbara county.

Horton will oversee the department that provides key community services to Santa Barbara county.

Horton abruptly announced his resignation as county administrative officer in San Luis Obispo county after a closed session meeting with supervisor Bruce Gibson and the other supervisors.