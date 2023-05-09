In Sports 05.08.2023

Cal Poly baseball team hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs tonight at Baggett stadium. Southpaw Travis Weston on the mound for the Mustangs.

Cuesta college names Templeton’s Robinson Lardner as the athlete of the week. Lardner is a pitcher on the Cuesta baseball team.

He recently threw 7.2 shutout innings against Los Angeles Valley in the first round of the play-offs. He picked up the win in the first game, but Cuesta lost the series in the play-offs.

In major league baseball;

The Yankees beat the Athletics 7-2.

The Angels over the Astros 6-4.

The Nationals beat the Giants 5-1.

The Brewers over the Dodgers 9-3.

The Rays shut out the Orioles 3-0.