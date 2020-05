San Luis Obispo police identify the man who fell off a 13-foot retaining wall near San Luis cemetery.

59-year-old Daniel Leflore died from injuries sustained in the fall. Witnesses saw him walking on the retaining wall, and later saw his body on the sidewalk.

The accident occurred last month off lower Higuera in San Luis Obispo.

It’s not known yet if the corona-virus contributed to the man’s death.