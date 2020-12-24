Weapons For Christmas 12.24.2020

Are you getting a fire arm for Christmas? It’s not uncommon in states where people do a lot of hunting. New statistics out show the state with the highest number of registered guns per capita is Wyoming. These are registered guns. For every 1,000 residents there are 195 guns in Wyoming.

#2 is the district of Columbia.

#3 is Arkansas.

Nevada is #8 Alaska #9 Oregon is #23.

Tennessee, Montana and Connecticut tie for #25.

California is #40 for the number of registered guns per capita. For every 1,000 residents in California there are 7.6 registered guns. About 300,000 guns dispersed among 38 million people.

If you counted unregistered guns, California would be much higher on the list, but one doesn’t know that number for sure, because they’re not registered.

The states with the fewest number of registered guns clearly had a lot of unregistered weapons… #45 New Jersey, #48 Michigan, and #51 New York. Rarely are unregistered hand guns given as Christmas presents.