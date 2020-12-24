The Return of Kaite Lichtig 12.24.2020

Former San Luis city manager Katie Lichtig is hired to become Morro Bay’s interim finance director. She’ll make a flat hourly salary of 46 an hour, for 40 hours per week. That’s 128 thousand dollars gross salary for one years work. No other benefits with that salary. Morro Bay’s finance director, Jennifer Callaway, left to serve as the city manager of Truckee.

Lichtig served as assistant city manager of Santa Monica. Then the city manager resigned, after an online petition called for the firing of both the city manager and Lichtig.

Lichtig is now double dipping. She receives a public pension while she’s paid to work in Morro Bay.