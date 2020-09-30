Weather and Fire 9.30.2020

Sunny again today in the north county, but a little warmer. Highs today and tomorrow around 102-103. We’ll see a cooling trend begin Sunday with high temperatures down to 90. Next week, high temperatures will be in the 80’s.

87%, that’s the new containment for the Dolan fire. The fire has burned 125 thousand acres along highway one south of Big Sur and moving inland. Fire officials say the Dolan fire is now 87% contained. A marine layer helped cool the fire, but hot temperatures are expected today and fire conditions may challenge those containment lines. Fire officials say they expect full containment on October 13th.