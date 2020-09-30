Frank Martinez 9.30.2020

Former Cuesta college president Frank Martinez died recently. Dr. Martinez was the second president of Cuesta college, and was one of the founding members of the faculty.

Dr. Martinez was born in San Francisco in 1921.

His father was a Nicaraguan immigrant.

His mother immigrated from Austria.

He served in the US Marine Corps from 1943 to 1946.

After the war, he received his masters and doctorate from USC.

Dr. Martinez started as vice president and assistant superintendent in 1964. He developed the curriculum and hired the founding faculty at Cuesta.

Dr. Martinez served as president from 1977 until his retirement in 1988.

He is survived by four children. Dr. Frank Martinez, dead at the age of 98.