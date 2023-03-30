Weather and Roads 03.30.2023

March is going out like a lion in the north county. At least that’s how it looked yesterday.

Wind and rain in many areas. Paso Robles received some steady rain early this morning between 1 and three. High winds and steady rain in Atascadero, but highway 41 remains open.

The rain storms exposed a natural gas pipeline near Whale Rock reservoir. The spill over from the reservoir exposed the So Cal gas line near Whale Rock. They’re working on it now.

There was a “shallow water rescue” in the south county yesterday. On Huasna road and Alisos road, someone drove a car into some flood waters. Four occupants in the vehicle safely evacuated, but one ended up on the other side of the creek with moderate injuries. Fire fighters initiated a shallow water rescue, and carried the person across the creek. That took about an hour.

A tow truck was called to pull the vehicle out of the creek.