Weather Intro 4.01.2020

Forecasters calling for sunny weather through Saturday, then we may get some pretty good rain Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Forecasters say we’ll get about an inch of rain over those three days.

A wet March helped pull the north county out of a moderate drought condition.

Paso Robles airport receiving about three inches. Higher rainfall west of Paso Robles. Paso Robles now at about two thirds the annual precipitation. 10.8” recorded so far in Paso Robles. That’s up from 7.3 inch at the start of March.

We received no measurable precipitation in February.