Wuhan Coronavirus in SLO 4.01.2020

The San Luis ObIspo county health department reports 80 cases of Covid-19 in the county. Forty of those people are recovering at home. 30 people have recovered from the virus. 10 are hospitalized. Two are in ICU.

The health department says one of the patients in ICU has been the only one so far. Now a second patient has been sent to ICU. So far, no deaths in San Luis Obispo county. And as I mentioned, 30 people have now recovered from the virus, but there may be others who were never tested and did not now that they had the virus.

Regardless, county health director Penny Borenstine is gearing up for a spike in cases in the county. She’s looking for volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, you’re encouraged to contact the county health department.