Weed Abatement Reminder 04.26.2024

2024 Weed Abatement Requirements 2nd Press Release

Paso Robles fire and emergency services reminds residents and property owners that inspections for the city’s weed abatement program is on May 13th.

The program’s purpose is to decrease fire hazards caused by vegetative growth and combustible debris. Requirements for weed abatement are for the entire property, and not just for front yards.

A guide to weed abatement for properties can be found on the city’s website.

Questions, or names for contractors who can perform weed abatement and lot cleaning, can be directed to the Paso Robles fire and emergency services at (805) 227 – 7560.