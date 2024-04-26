Paso City Library Offering Teen Volunteer Opportunities 04.26.2024

Teen Volunteers Feb 2024 press release

The Paso Robles city library is offering several opportunities, short-term, long-term, and virtual, for teens to volunteer at the library.

Area teens from 16 to 18 years old can volunteer for computer and printing assistance, shelving, book cleaning, and book reviewing opportunities.

The summer reading program will also offer on- and off-site opportunities from June 10th to August 10th, including beanstack registration & prize distribution, lunch distribution, programs & performances, social media, and fun activities for kids.

Applications can be found at: prcity.com.