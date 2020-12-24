Wendy Lewis and ECHO 12.24.2020

The First Step homeless facility in Paso Robles is now up and running in the old Motel 6 building. Wendy Lewis is director of El Camino Homeless Organization or ECHO.

The entire building is going to be tented in early January, but it is expected to be fully operational February first.

The intent of ECHO is to get those people into regular housing. The average for most homeless facilities is 10%. 60% of those who stay at ECHO move into permanent housing.

There are opportunities for those who would like to volunteer. More on that Monday on KPRL.