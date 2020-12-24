COVID 12.24.20

Wednesday is the day the San Luis Obispo county reports on coronavirus activity. Health director Penny Borenstein reports 242 new cases yesterday. Right now there are 2,257 active cases in the county. About 7,000 people have fully recovered. That’s out of a population of 275,000 people. Currently, 44 people are reportedly hospitalized. Six with coronavirus are in the intensive care units at local hospitals. As of Tuesday, 23 ICU beds are available. That’s 43% of the 53 ICU beds in the county. It’s well above the 15% minimum, but San Luis Obsipo county is lumped into the southern California region, so the governor’s shelter-at-home order remains in effect.

One death reported in the county. Someone in their 90’s with coronavirus reportedly died. That brings the total since March to 66 fatalities in San Luis Obispo county. The average age of those who died with coronavirus is over 85. Most had underlying health issues. On Monday, Dr. Borenstein reported five deaths. Two in their 70’s, one in their 80’s and two in their 90’s.

County health officials are warning against travel this holiday season. After Thanksgiving, local coronavirus cases surged. They blame a second generation of cases spread through Thanksgiving.