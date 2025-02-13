Wine Country Holding Weekend Fundraiser For Woods Humane Society 2.13.2025

The 17th annual Wine 4 Paws event is scheduled for April 26th & 27th.

This annual event, supported by more than 75 wineries in San Luis Obispo county, raises funds to support homeless dogs and cats at Woods Humane Society.

The event will commence with a kick-off party Friday, April 25th at Cal Coast Beer in Paso Robles. Then during the weekend, the participating wineries will donate 10% of their sales to Woods Humane Society.

Various events and specials will be available at different wineries and restaurants throughout the weekend; for more information on these events, you can visit: wine4paws.com.