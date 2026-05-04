Sound Off – Mon 05/04/2026 – Ross Porter

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): *Ross Porter, Paso Robles Fire. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Winners of the 10th Annual Tamale Festival 05.04.2026NextNext post:Free Talk California 05.04.2026Related postsFree Talk California 05.04.2026May 4, 2026The Morning Exchange – Mon 05/04/2026May 4, 2026Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 05.02.2026May 4, 2026Open Mic Friday – 05/01/2026May 1, 2026The Morning Exchange – Fri 05/01/2026May 1, 2026Sound Off – Thu 04/30/2026 – Dan BlackburnApril 30, 2026