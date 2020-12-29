Winter Storm Results 12.29.2020

Yesterday’s storm dumped over an inch of rain in most areas of the north county.

Paso Robles received about 7 tenths of an inch.

Santa margarita about 1.8 inches.

Atascadero 1.24 inches.

Some of the rain fell late Sunday night, so it’s not included in those totals.

The rainfall increases precipitation this rainy season, since October first to 1.28 inches. The average at this point in the season is 3.4 inches.

But another storm is forecast for early next week, so we may get another inch or two in early January to help us close that gap.