Woman Hospitalized During Templeton 4th of July Parade 07.05.2023

A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after sustaining an impalement injury during the Templeton 4th of July parade.

According to the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office, a pony hauling a carriage was spooked and ran into the crowd. The shaft that attaches the cart to the pony’s harness struck a woman, impaling the shaft in her thigh.

The woman was then transported to the local hospital, and the parade was diverted to another street while she was being treated. Her injuries are currently unknown, and there are no other reported injuries.