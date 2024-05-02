Woods Humane Society Hosting Free Microchip Events in May 05.02.2024

Woods Humane Society announced they will be hosting four free microchip clinic events in the month of May, in honor of national chip your pet month.

Two free clinics will be offered in San Luis Obispo on May 9th and the 23rd from 2 to 4 pm, and the other two will take place at the north county location on May 10th and the 24th from 2 to 4 pm.

Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux explains that microchips are about the size of a grain of rice, and is implanted just under the skin. They contain a unique code that can be scanned by vets or animal shelters to get a pet owner’s contact information in an online database.

The American Humane Association estimates that only 15 percent of lost dogs and 2 percent of lost cats in shelters without ID tags or microchips are reunited with their owners. Microchips ordinarily cost $20 at Woods Humane Society, but the fee will be waived during these four microchip clinics.