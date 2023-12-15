Woods Humane Society Offering Adoptions Thru Christmas Eve 12.15.2023

Woods Humane Society announced they will be offering a “Home for the Holidays” adoption event from December 16th to the 24th.

During the event, the standard adoption fees for all pets will be just $25, down from the typical range of $65 to $200.

The adoption center currently has 76 animals available for adoption between its two locations. Woods CEO Emily L’heureux says “We hope this adoption event will inspire or allow families to consider opening their homes and hearts so that more pets’ lives can be saved and more people’s lives can be touched by the gift of animal companionship.”

All animals at woods have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites. Woods has two locations, one on Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo, and a second on Ramona road in Atascadero.