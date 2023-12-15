Paso School District Statement to Dispel Rumors on DAC 12.15.2023

12-14-23 Press Release

The Paso Robles school district recently released a statement from superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost to dispel rumors that are “running rampant” regarding the district advisory committee.

The DAC was formed to recommend to the board of trustees a new location for the dual immersion program. According to the release, rumors have circulated that the board has already made “a recommendation and that a school is closing.” The release denies this, and says that the possibility of moving the dual immersion program to Winifred Pifer is just one of the many options that the committee will consider.

The release concludes by saying the committee will not be making a decision until they conclude their studies next month.

Any questions can be sent to superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost’s email: [email protected].