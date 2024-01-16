Work at Paul’s Slide on Highway 1 Continues 01.16.2024

01.12.24 Pauls Slide Update 1

Repairs at Paul’s Slide on highway 1 continue.

A release by Caltrans says that the repair crews have concentrated their efforts on grading, and continuing to support the new alignment of the road.

The final design of the drainage infrastructure has been completed. Future work includes installation of protective rockfall barriers on the northbound side, installation of drainage infrastructure, and a guardrail in the southbound direction.

Recent rains have resulted in multiple days lost production. Crews will continue work, and the estimated reopening date of highway 1 remains late spring of 2024.