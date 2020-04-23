Wuhan China Coronavirus SLO Update 4.23.2020

The San Luis Obispo county health officer, Dr. Penny Borenstine reports eight new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county.

That brings the total to 142 confirmed cases in the county. Of those victims, 118 have recovered. 22 victims are recovering at home. They did not need to be hospitalized. One person is in the hospital in intensive care.

But in case there’s a surge, there are 400 hospital beds open at local hospitals, and there are 165 beds available at Cal Poly at the Government Alternative Care Center. And that care center can expand to 930 beds, if necessary.

However, the greatest number of people hospitalized in San Luis Obsipo county hospitals so far is ten people at one given time. Of the total number of coronavirus cases in the county, 98.5% recovered or are currently recovering at home. There is the one death, but he had other serious health issues.