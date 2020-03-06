Wuhan Coronavirus 3.06.2020

CDC estimates* that, from October 1, 2019, through February 29, 2020, there have been: 20,000 – 52,000 flu deaths.

For more information on the CDC statistics go to their website: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

The first suspected case of coronavirus reported in San Luis Obispo county. Someone was tested yesterday in the county. We learn this morning that the results for that patient came back negative. The health department says that the individual was tested “out of an abundance of caution.”

Yesterday, the county public health department sent to a state laboratory in Richmond biological samples because a patient met the center for disease control criteria for coronavirus testing. the CDC has specific criteria for suspecting Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco a cruise ship is being held off the coast with about 3,500 people on board. the passengers and crew are being tested. That’s after a passenger from a previous voyage died, and at least one other became infected with coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom says:



“the ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers.” A coast guard helicopter delivered test kits to the Grand Princess late yesterday. Fewer than 100 people on board had been identified for testing. The world health organization is asking governments to pull out all the stops to slow the epidemic.

In Italy, all schools were closed to stop the spread of the virus, and families were blocked from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes. In Bethlehem, Nativity Church is closed. In India, spring festivities are downgraded or canceled. The director of the world health organization says, “Countries have been planning for scenarios like this for decades. now is the time to act on those plans.”