Vote Counting Continues 3.06.2020

They’re still counting ballots at the San Luis Obispo County Elections office in San Luis Obispo County. County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Going told the Daily News late Thursday afternoon that his staff will count the remaining 32-33,000 ballots Friday and Monday. The results will be released early next week.

It does not appear that the remaining ballots will change results in either of the north county supervisorial district races. John Peschong’s lead is insurmountable with the remaining ballots. Supervisor Debbie Arnold’s lead is not likely to change appreciably. But in the third supervisorial district, where Stacy Karsgaden has about a 300 vote lead over Supervisor Adam Hill, those 5-6,000 ballots may impact the outcome. We’ll know more early next week.

Citizens can monitor those results on the clerk recorder’s website: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder.aspx