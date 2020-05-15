Wuhan Coronavirus SLO County Update 5.15.2020

Although many businesses in the north county remain closed because of the government imposed shut down, some are managing under state guidelines. Sculpterra Winery for instance. The owner called KPRL yesterday.

Dr. Warren Frankel, owner of Sculpterra Winery off Linne road in Paso Robles says they operating within the shelter-in-place orders.

The winery will be open again this weekend, but no wine tasting. You can buy a bottle of wine and enjoy it in their park like setting. That’s permissible under the governor’s shelter in place order which remains in effect.