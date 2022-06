In Yosemite national park, national park service investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine who tagged rocks with graffiti in about 30 different locations along a popular trail in the national park.

The taggers spray painted “Fresno” on several of the rocks.

The tagging occurred May 20th on rocks along the upper Yosemite Falls trail.

Most of the graffiti tags were about three feet square, however, some tags covered areas as large as 8-by-8 feet.