You can’t see kids faces if they’re wearing a mask, but that’s expected at Zoo Boo at the Charles Paddock Zoo, tomorrow evening.

Alan Baker says the zoo’s intent is not to scare kids. He says it’s family friendly, gauged for the smaller trick or treaters.

Zoo Boo is tomorrow evening at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

The zoo closes at four, and then reopens at five for Zoo Boo. Zoo Boo runs from 5-8:30.

Admission is $15, kids two years and under are free.