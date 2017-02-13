President Trump is taking credit for raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Angeles, North Carolina, Georgia, New York, Illinois and Texas. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is better known as ICE. More than 150 criminals who were in the US illegally were arrested in Los Angeles. Trump describes them as gang members, drug dealers and other criminals. He says they are being removed in keeping with his campaign promise. On FOX News Sunday, White House policy advisor Stephen Miller says the administration has taken new and greater steps to remove criminal aliens.